A Florida church is buying a strip club and making plans to turn it into their new house of worship, reports said.

Rev. Josh Mauney, who is the lead pastor of NewSound Church in West Palm Beach, said he and his congregation are so excited about the plans to move into their new building.

“I believe that God is opening up some doors that a 20-month old church can’t open by themselves,” said Mauney, who is also an Air Force veteran, husband, and father to four children.

The congregation currently holds services for 1,000 people at Wellington High School, but they are in the process of buying the strip club, called Double Dee’s Ranch, located at 8199 Southern Boulevard and has space to seat about 700 people.

“I don’t mind being in a building that was a strip club any more than I mind somebody walking in our doors that had at one time in their life been a stripper,” Mauney told reporters.

“We believe that we can bring hope and healing to any location. That’s what we’re trying to do,” he added.

The pastor said the congregation desperately needs the space, because right now they must take trailers full of lights and other equipment to the high school and remove it at the end of every Sunday service.

However, the church is glad that the former strip club will now be a place of worship and healing for anyone who walks through the door.

“The people that call NewSound Church home are overwhelmingly excited about the idea to take a space like this and see God do something amazing in it,” Mauney commented.