A young couple got a special visit from a former NFL star at their vacation house Monday in Palm Coast, Florida.

Tim Tebow and staff members from the Tim Tebow Foundation met with Chase Smith and his wife, Sadie, to pray with them and offer their support, according to the Indianapolis Star.

“Chase, battling Ewing’s sarcoma that has spread throughout his body and given months to live, has said he wants to use his cancer battle to ‘point people to the word of God,’” the article read.

Later, Tebow shared photos of himself and the Smiths on Twitter and asked followers to join him in praying for them:

Chase – it was so great spending time with you and your amazing wife Sadie. Your faith and attitude inspires me so much! Love you brother. Twitter family, please pray with me for Chase, his wife and his family as he so courageously continues to fight bone cancer. pic.twitter.com/9RknbryPtw — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) June 22, 2020

A few days after doctors told Chase the cancer had spread and he had only months to live, he and Sadie, both high school seniors, married on April 29.

“We definitely were thinking about getting married in the future and we knew we wanted to. A lot of people do say, ‘Oh they’re getting married because he has a potential to pass away soon,’ and that’s not at all why we decided to get married,” Chase told reporters.

“It was more of just a wake-up call that, ‘Hey, God wants you two together,’” he explained.

The newlyweds said their faith and belief in each other has helped them walk through the unknown.