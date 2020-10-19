President Donald Trump put an offering in the collection bucket Sunday during his visit to a church in Las Vegas.

“Trump, who was in Nevada on a campaign trip to the crucial battleground state, was attending a service at the International Church of Las Vegas before a campaign event in Carson City later in the day,” according to Fox News.

Video footage showed the president reaching into his back pocket to pull out what appeared to be several $20 bills:

WATCH: President Trump makes an offering while attending services at the International Church of Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/iviZr6y4gd — The Hill (@thehill) October 19, 2020

A few moments later, he dropped the offering into the collection bucket.

“This is your third time here, that means you’re a church member,” Pastor Paul Marc Goulet told Trump at the service. “I don’t care what anybody says. I love my president.”

Trump also stood for a blessing from Goulet and church members, according to Breitbart News:

Goulet thanked Trump for giving churches back their political voice, preserving unborn human life, moving the American embassy to Jerusalem, choosing judges who preserve conservative and Judeo-Christian values, supporting school choice, and other issues important to people of faith.

The president tweeted a video clip of the service on Sunday:

“This church believes in the things which you’re doing for this nation, and it’s one nation, under God,” Goulet told Trump.

During his rally in Carson City that evening, the president warned his supporters that if Joe Biden (D) is elected in November, Christmas will be canceled, according to Breitbart News.

“Under the Biden lockdown, the lights of Reno and Las Vegas were extinguished,” he said. “Carson City will become a ghost town. If he comes in, Carson City will become a ghost town and the Christmas season will be canceled.”

The president also recalled his promise in 2016 to revive the phrase, “Merry Christmas.”

“I saw these big department stores, you know, they thought it was politically correct,” he noted. “So they say, ‘Have a great season.’ I said, ‘I don’t want to have a great season’; I want to say ‘Merry Christmas.'”