Twitter Users Blast Ilhan Omar for Misspelling Gospel of Matthew

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) experienced a wave of criticism when she misspelled the Gospel of Matthew in a tweet on Wednesday.

Omar wrote, “Mathews 6:24,” then quoted the Bible verse:

😳 Mathews 6:24 “No one can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and dmoney.” The lies and smears of the GOP have no boundaries, but this is a disgrace and shameful. https://t.co/1G6OhsL2B5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 18, 2020

Her post was in response to Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) tweet in which he wrote, “Not shocked #Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock said ‘You cannot serve God and the military’ at the same time.”

Not shocked #Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock said “You cannot serve God and the military” at the same time. These & even crazier things is what the radicals who control the Democratic party’s activist & small dollar donor base believepic.twitter.com/bQyBuKLwjb — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 18, 2020

“These & even crazier things is what the radicals who control the Democratic party’s activist & small dollar donor base believe,” he continued.

Omar fired back by quoting Matthew 6:24, writing, “No one can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and dmoney [sic].”

She then claimed, “The lies and smears of the GOP have no boundaries, but this is a disgrace and shameful.”

Twitter users quickly pointed out her misspellings, and one person added, “The day I listen to Ilhan Omar for bible exegesis is the day I return my theology degree.”

“Can’t seem to find the book of ‘Mathews’ in my Bible,” another individual said:

who tf is “dmoney” — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) November 18, 2020

User Allen Spencer accused Omar and Warnock of taking the verse out of context to “try and score political points.”

“These verses are about money and possessions. You should spend a bit more time reading the Bible, Congresswoman,” he noted.

In a subsequent tweet, Omar attempted to clarify her initial post:

The point here is that as a Muslim I know that @ReverendWarnock is quoting scripture in his sermon here, so I am sure Rubio does too, but he is willing to lie and make mockery of himself. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 18, 2020

Warnock made the remarks during a sermon in 2011 when he served as a senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

Conservatives and military veterans pushed back against Warnock’s comments following a Breitbart News report on Tuesday.

“Raphael Warnock’s radical, anti-American views are disqualifying. He should withdraw from the #GASen,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said Wednesday:

Raphael Warnock’s radical, anti-American views are disqualifying. He should withdraw from the #GASen. pic.twitter.com/XGjcPFYM3a — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) November 18, 2020

“GA Dem: @ReverendWarnock ‘America, nobody can serve God and the military.’ I disagree. I did both. Proudly,” tweeted Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), who is a veteran:

GA Dem: @ReverendWarnock "America, nobody can serve God and the military." I disagree. I did both. Proudly. It's faith that gets you through deployments in war zones. It's faith that sustains family while you're overseas. For many, it's faith that calls you to serve. pic.twitter.com/HY5a9eZrJl — Mike Gallagher (@MikeforWI) November 18, 2020

“It’s faith that gets you through deployments in war zones. It’s faith that sustains family while you’re overseas. For many, it’s faith that calls you to serve,” he concluded.