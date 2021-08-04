Catholic League Calls for Defunding ‘Anti-Catholic’ National Public Radio

Catholic League president Bill Donohue has called on Congress to defund National Public Radio (NPR), citing its anti-Catholic history and flagrant liberal bias.

In his August 3 essay, Dr. Donohue chronicles no fewer than 11 separate episodes of anti-Catholicism, including mockery of Jesus and Catholic sacraments such as the Eucharist.

NPR has also disparaged Catholic morality, Donohue notes, especially the Church’s stance against abortion.

In its 2019 style guide, NPR reporters were told to stop using terms such as “fetal heartbeat,” “partial-birth abortion,” “abortion doctors,” and “abortion clinics,” Donohue writes, as well as banning the word “unborn,” with explanation that “babies are not babies until they are born.”

Along with its history of anti-Catholicism, NPR has abandoned “any pretense” of objectivity in its latest policy directive to employees, he observes.

Your tax dollars subsidize far-Left NPR. https://t.co/cgNzOTUoAm — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 25, 2020

Following the Black Lives Matter protests and riots in 2020, NPR lifted its prohibition of employees taking part in “marches, rallies and public events,” as well as the directive that NPR journalists were to avoid personally advocating for “controversial” or “polarizing” issues, Donohue writes, citing NPR public editor Kelly McBride from a July roll-out of NPR’s revised ethics policy.

As examples, Kelly said that NPR reporters could march in a Black Lives Matter demonstration or a Pride parade.

“Protests organized with the purpose of demanding equal and fair treatment of people are now permitted,” Kelly says, “as long as the journalist asking is not covering the event.”

For his part, NPR’s chief diversity officer, Keith Woods, said the views of NPR employees range from “people who would go so far as to use the word ‘objectivity,’” to those who are the “burn-it-all-down kinds of folks,” Donohue observes.

“The time has come to defund National Public Radio,” he declares.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome