ROME — Pope Francis called for prayers Tuesday for a more humane bioethics that recognizes and defends the dignity of human embryos.

“Let us pray that we may give a Christian response to bioethical challenges,” the pontiff urged in a video message. “It is evident that science has progressed, and today the field of bioethics presents us with a series of problems to which we must respond, not hiding our head like an ostrich.”

Applications of biotechnology “must always be used based on respect for human dignity,” Francis said. “For example, human embryos cannot be treated as disposable material to be discarded.”

“This throw-away culture is also applied to them; no, that can’t be done,” he continued. “Extending that culture this way does so much harm.”

Scientific progress is important, but it must not be allowed to trample human dignity, the pope warned.

“It’s not a matter of curbing technological advances. No, we must accompany them,” he said. “It’s about protecting both human dignity and progress. That is to say, we cannot pay the price of human dignity for progress, no. Both go together, in harmony.”

“We pray for Christians facing new bioethical challenges; may they continue to defend the dignity of all human life with prayer and action,” he urged.

