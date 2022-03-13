A family in New York recently added five siblings to their household, becoming a family of 11, and said the decision just came naturally.

The adoption took place in Buffalo and the anticipation and celebration over the big event was huge, WGRZ reported on Friday.

“We’ve been waiting so long for this day, and especially for our oldest child that we adopted, she wanted to see what the courtroom looked like, and what the judge was like, and what the process looked like,” Roberta Hinkle told the outlet. Posted by Roberta Fruehauf Hinkle on Friday, March 11, 2022 One in every 25 families in the nation with children in their home have adopted a child, the Adoption Network’s website said. “According to the U.S. Census, about half of these have both biological and adopted children,” the site continued.

When Roberta and Kevin initially took in three of the five siblings, it did not take long before they wanted to reunite and adopt the whole group.

“We prayed on it and this is where God led us, and just feels normal to us,” Roberta explained. The couple, who previously fostered 15 children over several years and have four children, discussed the decision together because being a foster family has always meant a lot to them. “You have to be ready for heartbreak, but there’s the joy that comes with it as well. And we’ve sent kids back to their parents, and they’re now thriving, doing well, and we still see some of them. They come over for visits,” Kevin stated.

It was a joyous occasion when the children were officially adopted and the couple now has nine to fill up the house.

Social media users express their happiness at the news, one person writing, “Love people who open up their hearts and homes to better the lives of others. If that isn’t love and rewarding, I don’t know what is.”

“So awesome they kept the siblings together. What wonderful people!” another commented.