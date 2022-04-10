Pope Francis Calls for ‘Easter Truce’ in War on Ukraine

ROME — Pope Francis called for an “Easter Truce” in Russia’s war on Ukraine Sunday, urging compromise for the sake of peace.

“Nothing is impossible for God,” the pontiff told pilgrims gathered in Saint Peter’s Square for his weekly Angelus message. “He can even bring an end to a war whose end is not in sight, a war that daily places before our eyes heinous massacres and atrocious cruelty committed against defenseless civilians.”

“Let the weapons be put down! Let the Easter truce begin,” the pope exhorted.

Francis went on to specify the truce must not be a mere pause in fighting but a true negotiation for a lasting peace, one in which “some sacrifice” may be necessary for the good of the people.

The truce is “not to provide more weapons and pick up the combat again – no! – a truce that will lead to peace, through real negotiation that is even disposed to some sacrifice for the good of the people,” he said.

“In fact, what victory is there in planting a flag on a pile of rubble?” he concluded.

It is unclear exactly what “sacrifice” the pope has in mind, but his proposal inevitably would mean relinquishing a portion of Ukraine to the Russian invaders, something Ukraine has understandably been reluctant to do.

Thus far, the Ukrainian military has proven remarkably resilient in resisting the Russian aggression, testimony to the motivation of defending one’s homeland.

