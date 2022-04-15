Mike Pence Observes Good Friday with Christians Around the World

Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Good Friday he was joining people all over the globe to remember what Jesus Christ did for them.

“On this #GoodFriday, Karen Pence and I join Christians around the world in remembering the ultimate sacrifice our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ made for us on the Cross,” he wrote in a social media post referencing the Bible verse John 3:16:

Numerous social media users replied to his post, writing, “Amen,” while one person said, “Amen. Happy Easter to you both as well!”

Rev. Franklin Graham also observed Good Friday by posting a verse of scripture from Philippians 2:8 to his Instagram account:

In a Facebook post, Graham shared Bible verses from Matthew 27 about Jesus’ crucifixion and how two robbers were crucified alongside him:

Meanwhile at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, tourists and believers made their way into the church.

One visitor explained that being there at Easter was a special experience, Deutsche Welle (DW) reported on Friday:

This weekend, an unusual convergence of festivities of the three major religions takes place: the week-long Jewish Passover will begin, eastern and western Christians celebrate their respective Easter over two weekends, and Muslims enter their third week of Ramadan. But renewed tensions between Palestinians and Israelis threaten to overshadow the festive spirit of the season. On Friday morning, clashes in the Old City have already led to around 150 people being injured.

Video footage showed Catholic Christians taking part in a procession in Jerusalem on Good Friday. The crowd sang as they walked together and several men carried a wooden cross on their shoulders:

Also on Friday, “Jewish Israelis will come together for Seder night – to tell the story of the Jewish people’s exodus from Egypt and their journey from slavery to freedom,” the DW report said.