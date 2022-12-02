David Lopez, the owner of Premier Mobile Cuts barbershop in Midland, Texas, has a special way of making his customers feel valued.

The work is part of making people feel good about themselves and their identity, he recently told WFAA, adding he wants to help people take care of things they might not be able to do.

However, his barbershop experience is unique because while customers can pay using traditional methods, he also accepts prayer as a form of payment.

Lopez said he was raised to believe in the power of prayer and has seen it work throughout his life.

“I guess it just depends on what people value. some people value money, some people value different things and put their faith in things of this world. I just, bottom line, I just have more faith in prayer than I do money,” he commented.

In a social media post November 19, the barber promised customers who visit his shop three things. The first said it would probably turn out to be one of the best haircuts they ever had, the second said ten percent would go towards the kingdom, and the third was “I will not hide my faith.”

I promise you 3 things when you get your hair cut at my shop.1) it’ll probably be one of the best cuts you’ve ever… Posted by Premier Mobile Cuts on Friday, November 18, 2022

Lopez recently shared a photo of himself welcoming people into his mobile barbershop and told followers, “Cuts for prayers was a success! Helped some good people out, and got blessed and prayed for by so many people.”

When it came to the best part of his job, Lopez said, “Just knowing that God is real, he’s hearing my brothers and sisters speak up on my behalf,” he continued, noting that he felt he was doing God’s work and “sparking the faith in others.”

According to Health Fitness Revolution, prayer is good for one’s heart, improves a person’s attitude, offers hope, and helps people have a positive outlook.

“By being thankful for every day and every day to come praying changes one’s outlook on life as a whole,” the site read.