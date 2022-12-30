Vatican: Ailing Benedict XVI Participated in Mass on Friday

Dec. 30 (UPI) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI felt well enough on Friday to celebrate Mass in his room as his condition remained stable, the Vatican said.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said Benedict XVI rested well overnight as he continues treatment. The Vatican nor Pope Francis have disclosed specifics about the former pope’s health.

The Vatican said a Mass Friday afternoon at the Basilica of St. John Lateran, would be dedicated to Benedict XVI and his health. Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, Vicar of the Diocese of Rome, will preside over the celebration.

Bruni said on Thursday that while Benedict’s condition remains serious, he “is absolutely lucid and alert.” The Vatican said Friday that he is under constant bedside supervision.

Pope Francis asked encouraged prayers for Benedict, 95, the former Joseph Ratzinger, on Wednesday. Ratzinger resigned as pope in 2013 becoming the first pope to retire before death in 600 years.