Head of U.S. Bishops Remembers Pope Benedict as ‘Superb Theologian’

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Bishop’s Conference, expressed his sorrow and gratitude over the death of Pope Benedict XVI in a statement Saturday.

The Church gives thanks for the treasured ministry of Pope Benedict XVI, who was a “superb theologian,” Archbishop Broglio wrote, noting that throughout his long life Benedict was always “an effective teacher of the faith” leading all of us “to a more profound love of truth and the mystery of God.”

“It will take many years for us to delve more deeply into the wealth of learning that he has left us,” he reflected.

Even in retirement, retreating to live out a life in quiet prayer and study, “he continued to teach us how to be a true disciple of Christ, while still contributing to his legacy,” he stated.

“Generations will continue to be enriched by his books, discourses, and homilies. They all reveal a depth of learning and reflection that is essential both in our time and in the future,” he said.

“While we grieve that he is no longer with us here, I join Catholics everywhere in offering my profound gratitude to the Lord for the gift of Pope Benedict XVI and his ministry,” the archbishop concluded. “Together we beg our Lord to grant him eternal rest.”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome