Franklin Graham Marks 5th Anniversary of Billy Graham’s Passing

Evangelical pastor Franklin Graham commemorated the fifth anniversary of the death of his father, Billy Graham, marking his “homegoing to heaven” Tuesday.

“Today marks 5 years since my father Billy Graham’s homegoing to heaven,” Rev. Graham wrote on Facebook.

“When I visited him at his home on that Saturday, I didn’t know it would be the last time I would get to talk with him on this side of heaven,” Graham told his 10 million followers.

“I sure miss those visits. I am thankful for the example he set for our family and for the way God used him to touch lives with the Gospel in over 80 years of ministry,” he wrote.

“I am always so blessed when people all around the world tell me how God used a message my father preached to speak to them and transform their hearts,” he said.

“It just goes to show that God can use anyone who surrenders their life to Him — even a farm boy from Charlotte, North Carolina.”

Among the most influential Christian leaders of the 20th century, Billy Graham came to be known as “America’s pastor” and was friends with a number of U.S. presidents, including Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Richard Nixon. He had a personal audience with 12 consecutive sitting presidents, from Harry S. Truman to Barack Obama.

Graham was also active in the Civil Rights movement and became close friends with Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., beside whom he marched.

