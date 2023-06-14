Watch Live: Protesters Gather at Church Frequented by Joe Biden over ‘Pride Mass’

Breitbart News

Protesters are gathering outside Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, where President Joe Biden often attends, in opposition of a “pride mass” scheduled for Wednesday.

A statement from the church claimed in defense of the event: “Our celebration of Pride is not celebrating personal vanity, but the human dignity of a group of people who have been for too long the objects of violence, bullying and harassment.”

Catholics are organizing a protest outside the church to pray the Rosary:

