Watch Live: Protesters Gather at Church Frequented by Joe Biden over ‘Pride Mass’

Protesters are gathering outside Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, where President Joe Biden often attends, in opposition of a “pride mass” scheduled for Wednesday.
A statement from the church claimed in defense of the event: “Our celebration of Pride is not celebrating personal vanity, but the human dignity of a group of people who have been for too long the objects of violence, bullying and harassment.”
Catholics are organizing a protest outside the church to pray the Rosary:
Catholics rally against pride Mass in Washington DC: pic.twitter.com/HkL75pau0m
— OnePeterFive (@OnePeterFive) June 12, 2023
