Pope Francis Meets with Bill Clinton and Alex Soros

ROME — Pope Francis received former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Alex Soros (son of billionaire George Soros) in a private audience in the Vatican’s Santa Marta residence Wednesday.

Alex Soros is the chairman of Open Societies Foundations (OSF), a WEF Young Global Leader, and a champion for the LGBT and abortion lobbies, heir apparent to the legacy of global disrupter George Soros.

Along with Soros, Clinton was accompanied to the Vatican by his son-in-law Marc Mezvinsky and his roommate at Oxford and a former deputy secretary of state, Strobe Talbot.

The 37-year-old Soros, who recently took control of the multi-billion-dollar OSF, spent the Fourth of July in Albania with Bill Clinton.

The 37-year-old Soros spent the Fourth of July in Albania with Bill Clinton.

Alex Soros has reportedly visited President Joe Biden’s White House at least 20 times. He donated more than $700,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in 2020, making him one of its top donors.

Alex said recently that the family’s $25 billion “philanthropic” enterprise intends to boost its support for voting and abortion rights.

On June 11, George Soros announced he was handing over the reins of OSF to his son Alex, who since then has met with numerous top Democratic officials, along with his meeting with Bill Clinton and Pope Francis.

Alex has donated more than $5 million to Democratic super PACs and campaigns since 2018. He recently hosted an event featuring House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other top New York Democrats, including Reps. Jerry Nadler and Gregory Meeks.

As Breitbart News has reported, Soros-backed organizations have channeled millions of dollars to organizations dedicated to promoting mass migration and amnesty for illegal immigrants, organizations aiding illegal aliens avoid deportation from the United States, and groups working to normalize prostitution.

