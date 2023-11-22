Pope Francis: Palestinians and Israelis Are ‘Two Fraternal Peoples’

ROME — Pope Francis issued another appeal for peace in the Holy Land on Wednesday, insisting the Palestinian people and the people of Israel are “two fraternal peoples.”

Palestinians and Israelis “have the right to peace, have the right to live in peace,” the pontiff asserted in launching a campaign of special prayer for peace in the world and in the Holy Land.

In particular, the pope asked for prayers for peace in the Holy Land, so that “the difficulties resolve themselves in dialogue and negotiation and not with a mountain of dead on each side.”

“We all feel the pain of the wars,” he said in a video message accompanying the prayer campaign, and that “When they are far away from us, we do not feel them as much. Today, there are two very near that force us to react: Ukraine and the Holy Land.”

Our thoughts turn every day to the very serious situation in Israel and Palestine. I am close to all those who suffer, Palestinians and Israelis. May the weapons be stopped: they will never lead to peace, and may the conflict not widen! Enough! Enough, brothers! Enough! — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) November 12, 2023

What is going on in the Holy Land “is very painful,” he added.

“Understand that terrorism and war never lead to a solution. War is a defeat. Every war is a defeat!” the pope declared.

Francis organized his campaign of prayer for peace with the help of the Vatican-run “Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network.”

Along with the publication of the papal video with a call for peace in the Holy Land, the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network launched a nine-day “novena for peace in the world, and for the Holy Land, Palestine and Israel.”

