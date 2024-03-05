Report: ‘Dear White Staffers’ Account Driving Antisemitism on Capitol Hill

An Instagram account called “Dear White Staffers,” which was once a voice for “people of color” on Capitol Hill, has reportedly become a font of anti-Israel propaganda that, critics say, is driving antisemitism among congressional staff.
The Jewish Insider published an investigative report on the Dear White Staffers account on Tuesday:
Dear White Staffers began as an account focused on the experience of staffers of color on the Hill, rising in prominence in 2022 for posting anonymous, unvetted testimonials from congressional staffers about lawmakers and staff for whom they worked. The account, whose owner had been highly secretive, has grown to nearly 120,000 followers and has been closely watched by D.C. politicos, on and off Capitol Hill.
Since Oct. 7, the account has evolved primarily into a stream of anti-Israel commentary, accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza and condemning the administration and Congress for continuing aid to Israel.
It has, at times, leaned into antisemitic tropes, accusing one Jewish member of seeking the deaths of children, and blaming Israeli training for the Capitol Police’s response to a cease-fire protest at the Democratic National Committee headquarters that turned violent.
Jewish Insider reports that it “has been able to link the Dear White Staffers account to a staffer working for Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA),” though Breitbart News has not confirmed that claim. Breitbart News has approached Rep. Lee’s office for comment.
Congressional staffers and Biden Administration staffers have been conducting anonymous protests against U.S. support for Israel against Hamas terrorists, and demanding an immediate ceasefire, for several months.
