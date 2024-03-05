Report: ‘Dear White Staffers’ Account Driving Antisemitism on Capitol Hill

An Instagram account called “Dear White Staffers,” which was once a voice for “people of color” on Capitol Hill, has reportedly become a font of anti-Israel propaganda that, critics say, is driving antisemitism among congressional staff.

The Jewish Insider published an investigative report on the Dear White Staffers account on Tuesday:

Jewish Insider reports that it “has been able to link the Dear White Staffers account to a staffer working for Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA),” though Breitbart News has not confirmed that claim. Breitbart News has approached Rep. Lee’s office for comment.

Congressional staffers and Biden Administration staffers have been conducting anonymous protests against U.S. support for Israel against Hamas terrorists, and demanding an immediate ceasefire, for several months.

