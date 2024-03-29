A recent poll reportedly found that a large percentage of registered voters believe that Jesus Christ physically rose from the dead.

The news comes as Easter approaches.

The Daily Signal, citing a Scott Rasmussen National Survey poll, reported Thursday that almost 70 percent of registered voters believe in Jesus’ bodily resurrection, while over 70 percent say they will be celebrating Easter on Sunday.

The outlet said the survey was conducted on March 20 and 21 with 1,000 registered voters.

The article also said:

Respondents were asked whether a series of statements were true or false. They were asked to evaluate whether “the man known to history as Jesus Christ actually existed and walked the earth,” or not. By a margin of 83% to 5%, voters said they believe that Jesus Christ did in fact exist and walked the earth. The margin of error for the survey was plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, according to Rasmussen.

Meanwhile, a Pew Research Center report said a record high number of Americans say the role of religion in public life is waning and many believe it is a negative thing for people across the nation, according to a Breitbart News article published March 19.

“According to the survey, 57 percent of Americans believe religion plays a positive role in public life, while only 19 percent have a negative view of the role of religion,” Breitbart News’s Thomas D. Williams reported.

In 2023, a WSJ/NORC poll found that the happiest people residing in the United States place greater value on religious belief than those who are unhappy in life, per Breitbart News:

The highest correlation for people saying they are “very happy” is belief in God, with 68 percent of this group declaring belief in God to be “very important” to them. By contrast, among those who are not happy, fewer than half (42 percent) say faith in God is very important to them. Along with belief in God, the “very happy” overwhelmingly value strong relationships, and about 67 percent say marriage is very important to them, independent of their own marital status, compared with 43 percent of respondents overall.

According to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll from July, Americans are a people who have faith and believe in heaven, angels, prayer, and a higher guiding force, Breitbart News reported.