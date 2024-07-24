Netanyahu Meets with Evangelical Christian Leaders on U.S. Visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Wednesday with evangelical Christian leaders on Tuesday evening as part of his visit to the U.S.

In a statement, the Israeli Government Press Office said:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, last night (Tuesday, 23 July 2024), in Washington, met with US evangelical community leaders. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to the community leaders for their strong and constant support of Israel but especially in these complicated times. Prime Minister Netanyahu heard from them about their prayers for the return of the hostages, the wellbeing of the soldiers and the security of the State of Israel. The Prime Minister also thanked the evangelicals for their vigorous activity among the community’s young people to encourage continued support for Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu added that he is well aware of their deep commitment to Israel and how strong their support is for the truth and our common values. Netanyahu is set to address Congress on Wednesday afternoon, before meetings with President Joe Biden and (separately, and privately) Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

On Friday, he will travel to Mar-a-Lago in Florida to meet with former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president.

