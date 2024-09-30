Donald Trump Offers Prayer to Saint Michael the Archangel

Former President Donald J. Trump took to social media Sunday and offered a prayer to Saint Michael the Archangel, adding his own spiritual perspective on the struggles – past, present, and future – he continues to endure in the 2024 presidential race.

Trump shared his public invocation on X during Michaelmas, offering: “Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.”

“May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan, and all the evil spirits, who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.”

Michaelmas, celebrated on September 29, is a Christian feast day honoring the Archangel Michael and all angels. It traditionally marks the end of the harvest season in Europe and serves as a reminder of spiritual strength and protection.

September 29, for Catholics, is the wider feast of the archangels, especially Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael.

Catholics celebrate the feast of the guardian angels on Oct.2.

The specific prayer Trump offered was composed in 1886 by Pope Leo XIII and is still prayed by many Catholics today following the celebration of Mass.