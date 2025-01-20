President-elect Donald Trump (R) arrived early Monday at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, DC, for a prayer service prior to his inauguration.

His wife, First Lady Melania Trump, accompanied him to be joined later by Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha, per the New York Post.

Video footage shows the moment Trump and his wife emerged from a black SUV as they approached the church. The couple held hands before greeting the minister:

Some of Trump’s children and grandchildren joined them for the service, the Post article noted.

“After the service, the Trumps will meet President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House for a customary tea reception,” it added.

According to its website, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square was established in 1815 and has been called the “Church of the Presidents.”

“St. John’s has welcomed every president to worship in its sanctuary beginning with James Madison. Several have been regular communicants, earning St. John’s its status as a National Historic Landmark,” the site read.

Additional video footage shows the president-elect and first lady leaving the church:

During his Make America Great Again rally on Sunday evening inside Capitol One Arena which is near the White House, Trump told supporters, “I’m thrilled to be back with so many friends, supporters, and true American patriots on the eve of taking back our country; that’s what we’re going to do: take back our country.”

“Tomorrow, at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand-new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride, bringing it all back,” he continued.

Trump will be sworn into office by placing his hand on two Bibles, one of which was given to him by his mother and the other President Lincoln used during his inaugural ceremony in 1861, Breitbart News reported on Sunday.