Trump to Swear In with Personal Bible and Lincoln Bible During Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump will swear into office with two Bibles — one given to him by his mother, and one that President Abraham Lincoln used in his own inaugural ceremony in 1861.

The incoming president’s personal Bible was gifted to him by his mother in 1955 to “mark his Sunday Church Primary School graduation at First Presbyterian Church, in Jamaica, New York,” a press release from Trump’s inaugural committee obtained by Fox News states.

Trump’s Bible is a 1953 revised standard version, the outlet reported.

He will also be sworn in with the historic Lincoln Bible, which was used by former President Barack Obama at both of his inaugurations and Trump at his first inauguration.

“It has only been used three times since, by President Obama at each of his inaugurations and by President Trump at his first inauguration in 2017,” the Trump inaugural committee stated. “The burgundy velvet-bound book is part of the collections of the Library of Congress.”