Trump Makes Triumphant Crowd Entrance at Inaugural Eve MAGA Rally

President-elect Donald Trump made a triumphant entrance through the crowd at his Make America Great Again rally less than 24 hours before he is once again sworn in as president.

Lee Greenwood delivered a live rendition of his iconic song, “God Bless the USA,” as Trump emerged from the crowd dozens of rows above the floor of the Capital One Arena, less than a mile from the White House.

“I’m thrilled to be back with so many friends, supporters, and true American patriots on the eve of taking back our country; that’s what we’re going to do: take back our country,” Trump told supporters.

“Tomorrow, at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand-new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride, bringing it all back,” Trump added, to cheers.

He then pledged to dismantle the D.C. political establishment:

Once and for all, we’re going to end the reign of a failed and corrupt political establishment in Washington, a failed administration. We’re not going to take it anymore. We’re going to stop the invasion of our borders. We’re going to reclaim our wealth. We’re going to unlock the liquid gold that’s right under our feet… We’re going to bring back law and order to our cities. We’re going to restore patriotism to our schools, get radical left woke ideologies the hell out of our military and out of our government, and we are going to make America great again.

Due to frigid forecasts, the inauguration has been moved indoors, and an indoor parade will be held at Capital One Arena.