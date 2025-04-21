Israel’s President Offers Condolences on Death of Pope Francis

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed the condolences of his country to the Christian world on the death of Pope Francis on Monday, just one day after leading Easter celebrations at the Vatican.

In a statement, Herzog said:

I send my deepest condolences to the Christian world and especially the Christian communities in Israel – the Holy Land – on the loss of their great spiritual father, His Holiness Pope Francis. A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world. He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect. I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered. May his memory continue to inspire acts of kindness, unity, and hope.

Herzog’s rhetoric came despite growing tensions between the Vatican and Israel under Pope Francis, who took an increasingly pro-Palestinian line even in the wake of the October 7 terror attacks.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem announced that a special Mass in memory of Pope Francis will be held at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City on Wednesday.

Herzog is due to accept the credentials of U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, the first evangelical Christian in the role, later Monday.

