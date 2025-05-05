Thousands of people on Saturday made their public profession of faith in God during an incredible baptism event in Huntington Beach, California.

Over 7,000 were baptized in what is being called the biggest single-day baptism event in the nation’s history, Crosswalk.com reported.

“It was the second year in a row for the ‘Baptize California’ gathering, which saw 6,000 baptized along Huntington Beach last year but a record 7,750 this year,” the article said.

Attendees were baptized in the ocean, in portable baptistries, and they also took part in worship music.

The organization is planning another such event for June 8, stating that “our nation and the nations of the earth will bear witness that God is not done with America. It will be saved.”

Video footage shows people gathered near a large stage to enjoy worship and people shouting “We’re getting baptized!” as they lined up to enter the waters.

One woman said of God, “He saved me and he’s real. I’m living proof and I’m blessed to be one of his daughters”:

According to Crossway, the act of baptism is a sacrament also known as a covenant sign that is “integrally connected with the death and resurrection of Christ.”

More video footage shows attendees raising their hands after being baptized, praying for one another, and worshiping together.

Recording artist and worship leader Sean Feucht shared images of the event and said, “What good can come from California? Well, today the world will witness the largest recorded baptism in history! Revival is taking over Huntington Beach and it begins at noon!”

Organizers said the event was not about one church but those across the nation uniting to fulfill the Great Commission in the Bible.

“I’m so happy. This is the greatest feeling, coming up out of the water. The new beginning starts today,” one man at the event said. The gathering went for the entire day and lasted until the evening hours, per the Crosswalk.com article.