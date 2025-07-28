Jewish Father, Son Attacked by Mob in Italy Chanting ‘Free Palestine’

A Jewish father and son were attacked by a mob at a café at a gas station near Milan, Italy, who shouted “Free Palestine!” and other slogans after noticing that the pair, who wear traditional head coverings, were Jewish.

The father and son, who are French, had intended to use the restroom. They were apparently targeted before the father began filming the crowd on video. He was later reportedly knocked down and kicked by the crowd.

The Times of Israel reported:

A Jewish father and his six-year-old son were targeted by a mob yesterday chanting “Free Palestine” and “Murderers” at a cafe in a rest area next to Milan. According to reports in Italian media, several people joined in the chants and the father was pushed to the floor and repeatedly kicked. … The incident began as one cashier yelled “Free Palestine” as the father and son were about to enter the restrooms, and other joined in the chants.