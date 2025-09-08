Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at White House Religious Liberty Commission Hearing

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House Religious Liberty Commission’s second hearing on Monday, September 8.

The committee was established by the president in May by executive order to investigate and protect against government actions that “have threatened America’s unique and beautiful tradition of religious liberty.”

“The principle of religious liberty was enshrined in American law with the First Amendment to the Constitution in 1791. Since that time, the Constitution has protected the fundamental right to religious liberty as Americans’ first freedom,” Trump wrote in the order. “Therefore, the Federal Government will promote citizens’ pride in our foundational history, identify emerging threats to religious liberty, uphold Federal laws that protect all citizens’ full participation in a pluralistic democracy, and protect the free exercise of religion.”