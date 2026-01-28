Iowa Man Stops President Trump at Restaurant to Pray for Him

A patron at a restaurant in Iowa stopped President Donald Trump and asked to pray for him ahead of the president’s speech in Des Moines.

White House aide Margo Martin shared a video clip of the unscripted moment to X, which occurred inside the Machine Shed restaurant. President Trump stopped at the establishment before speaking at a 2026 midterms campaign event.

“Can I pray for you real quick?” a man asked President Trump.

“Absolutely! Come on. Let’s go,” Trump answered, before bowing his head.

The man offered a brief prayer, thanking God for President Trump and asking for wisdom, peace, and safety. Others in the restaurant joined in the impromptu prayer.

“Lord God, we give thanks for this president,” the man prayed. “Lord, thank you for him and the potential. Thank you for continuing wisdom, we pray for discernment. Pray for hope, we pray for more peace, Lord.”

The video shows other patrons saying “Amen, praise God” after the man finished his prayer for the president.

The prayer from the restaurant patron drew several “Amens” from the surrounding crowd.

The interaction occurred after the White House recently shared a national invitation to prayer and spiritual rededication ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States, Fox News noted.

“As we prepare to celebrate two and a half centuries of freedom, I am inviting America’s great religious communities to pray for our nation and for our people,” Trump said in Iowa in July 2025. “From the beginning, this has always been a country sustained and strengthened by prayer. So important, if we bring religion back stronger, you’re going to see everything get better and better and better. You are going to see it get better and better. So, as we chart our course for the next 250 years, let us rededicate ourselves to one nation under God.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.