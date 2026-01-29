Driver Accused of Repeatedly Ramming Doors of NYC Jewish Site

A man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly repeatedly rammed a vehicle into the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in New York City.

Spokespeople for the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and Lubavitch said there were no apparent injuries, although the doors are damaged, Fox News reported.

“The vehicle was inspected by the NYPD bomb squad, and no explosives were found. The driver shouted to bystanders that ‘it slipped’ and said something to police about attempting to park,” according to the report.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. The Department of Justice (DOJ) also opened a civil rights investigation into the crash.

“I have instructed our criminal prosecutors in @CivilRights to open a civil rights investigation into this violent attack,” Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon said in a post to X.

