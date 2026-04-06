Rev. Franklin Graham is encouraging Americans to express their gratitude to God for the rescue of the U.S. Airman whose plane went down behind enemy lines in Iran.

“We thank God for the safe rescue this Easter weekend of our U.S. Airman whose plane had gone down in Iran. Thank you to the hundreds of U.S. military who put their lives on the line to execute this extraction mission. This is another reminder to pray for our leadership and the men and women of our military every day,” Graham wrote in a social media post:

Social media users shared their response with Graham, one person writing, “To God be the glory.”

“Thank you Lord for our great military and President!!” another person commented.

U.S. special operations forces rescued the second crew member from the downed F-15E fighter jet after a “heavy firefight,” Breitbart News reported on Saturday.

“The pilot of the F-15E had been rescued hours after the jet was downed Thursday night — early Friday local time — in southwest Iran, while the second crew member remained missing for more than 24 hours, prompting an intensive search effort,” the outlet said, noting the airmen established communication after ejecting which helped their rescuers find them:

Strikes and reported clashes were observed in and around Dehdasht, near where the aircraft was downed, with initial reports indicating casualties and an active operational environment as U.S. forces moved to recover the missing airman. Iranian authorities had also been searching for the downed crew member in the days prior, including calls for civilians to assist in locating him.

Officials later described the effort as “one of the most challenging and complex” rescue missions in the history of U.S. special operations, according to Breitbart News.

Late Saturday, President Donald Trump celebrated the news in a social media post, writing, “WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!”

The president also declared, “WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND! The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies. This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World. GOD BLESS AMERICA, GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS, AND HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!”

Trump later called the rescue an “Easter miracle,” according to Breitbart News.