Newlywed Couple, Ages 100 and 102, Find Love in Senior Living Facility

A couple who met at an Ohio senior living facility recently got married, showing the world that it is never too late to tie the knot.

Newlyweds John Cook, 100, and Phyllis Cook, 102, and about to turn 103 on August 8, met while living at Kingston Residence of Sylvania, which is located in a suburb of Toledo, Ohio.

Both decided to date for one year until ultimately tying the knot, WNWO reported.

“To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other. I know you think that may be a little bit farfetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other,” Phyllis Cook told WNWO.

On June 26, the couple legally got married at a courthouse when they realized they could get married on the same day their marriage license was issued.

“It wasn’t the plan, but we got here and they said, ‘we could marry you here.’ I said, ‘good, let’s get it over with,'” John Cook told WNWO.

Both John and Phyllis had lost two previous spouses. John is a veteran of World War II and Phyllis is a devout Christian hailing from West Virginia.

They often spend time together eating meals and sitting out in the sun at their residence, but they also give each other space. John and Phyllis still keep separate apartments despite the marriage.