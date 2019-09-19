Busch Beer to Match Funds ISU Fan Donated to Hospital

An Iowa State Cyclones fan who asked for beer money on national television is making a huge difference with the funds he received.

Carson King, 23, took a homemade sign that read “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished” to a taping of ESPN’s College Gameday show on Saturday at Iowa State University in Ames.

The sign also included his account name on the money transfer app Venmo so that fans could donate directly to him.

“I just thought as a joke, maybe I could make a sign asking for money to get some Busch Light. You know, buy some lattes,” King said.

“My mom was like ‘this is going to be a proud mom moment. My son is going to be begging for money for beer on national television.'”

However, once viewers saw King standing in the crowd with his sign, the funds began to pour in.

“At around $600, I started to realize there’s something a lot more special I could be doing with the money,” he told KCCI 8 News.

The young man consulted his parents about what to do with the cash, and they decided to donate it to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

“Their hospital does great things for the state of Iowa,” King said. “Both for Iowa State and the University of Iowa. Those kids are fighters and they deserve any chance they can get.”

On Tuesday, Busch Beer tweeted that the company was “inspired” by his act of kindness and promised to match King’s donation amount.

“We’re going to match your donation to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and we’ll throw in some of that Busch Light you were looking for,” the company tweeted:

.@CarsonKing2 this is the best thing we have read all year, we’re inspired. We’re going to match your donation to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and we’ll throw in some of that Busch Light you were looking for. https://t.co/NPPrPp6zJg — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 17, 2019

That same day, Venmo tweeted that it, too, would match King’s donation to the children’s hospital:

We see a lot of great stories, but this is one of our favs @CarsonKing2. Count us in for matching the donation to the hospital, too. #ftk💛@BuschBeer @CollegeGameDay https://t.co/thS8JXOXC3 — Venmo (@venmo) September 17, 2019

King’s Twitter profile stated that as of Wednesday night, the amount donated to his Venmo account had reached more than $67,000.

“We’ve now reached over $67,000.00! Which means that @ UIchildrens is going to receive over $200.000.00 after @ BuschBeer and @ venmo match! Let’s go baby! # ForTheKids,” King wrote.

Reports said that not only will Busch match his donation, but it will also give King a year’s supply of beer for his kindness toward others, according to the Des Moines Register.