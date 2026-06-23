DOJ Charges 400+ People for $6.5 Billion Healthcare Fraud

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is charging more than 400 people with healthcare fraud that cost Americans at least $6.5 billion.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli shared in a post on X on Tuesday that as a result of the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, 455 people were “charged in connection with $6.5+ BILLION in alleged fraud.”

“Today, under the leadership of @VP Vance and @DAGToddBlanche, we are announcing the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown involving 455 defendants charged in connection with $6.5+ BILLION in alleged fraud,” Essayli said.

Essayli also shared that one person who had been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Los Angeles in the Central District of California was Jeannie Choi, 57.

Choi, along with two other people, Oren David Shachar, 59, and Abraham Shin, 66, were charged for their roles in a “hospice fraud scheme that caused Medicare to pay nearly $27 million in fraudulent claims,” Essayli continued.

Essayli’s post continued to explain:

Shachar allegedly exploited decease Medicare beneficiaries by collecting their personal health data and medical records through meetings with surviving relatives. He then directed staff to use those identities to create false, backdated hospice records claiming evaluations and terminal certifications that never occurred. Shachar paid Choi and Shin between $1,000 an $3,000 for each deceased beneficiary fraudulently enrolled in hospice care.

Essayli continued to share that Shachar and Shin had “pleaded not guilty and have a trial scheduled” to take place in August, while Choi was expected to make an initial appearance on Tuesday, and be arraigned.