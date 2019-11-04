Brewery Features Rescue Dogs on Beer Cans to Help Them Find Homes

A brewery in North Dakota is helping shelter dogs find adoptive families in a unique way.

Fargo Brewing Company has partnered with the non-profit group, 4 Luv of Dog Rescue, to raise awareness about pet adoption by featuring photos of available pups on its craft beer cans.

The brewery recently shared photos of the cans on its Instagram page to advertise an adoption event scheduled for Monday that included photos of two available pets.

The post read:

This event will showcase some dogs who have had a difficult time finding their forever home. While they get along great with people, some of these dogs don’t socialize well with other dogs so we ask that you please keep your furry friends at home for this event! Here are just 2 of the great pups you can help find a home for on Monday!

First is Nyx! Have you been missing the perfect welcome home committee in your life? Feeling sad when you walk in the door and there is no one excited to see you? Look no further — my name is Nyx, and I’d be very excited to meet you! I’m super smart, I love to do tricks, and I LOVE to love my humans. I love them so much that I prefer to have them all to myself. I hear I’m a really special girl — I hope you think so, too! Next is Bizzy! I’m a sweet, energetic lady with a whole lot of affection to give. I enjoy my daily playtime and exercise, but I’m ALWAYS ready for snuggles on the couch. I’m very smart and can learn anything as long as there’s a treat involved! I don’t mind meeting other dogs — I even walked with them in a parade! — but I prefer to share my home and love with my humans only.

On Sunday, the rescue thanked the brewery for their kind-hearted efforts in finding the shelter dogs new families.

“The amazing @FargoBrewing put some of our One-derful pups on their Fargo Original Lager to bring attention to the one-der dogs who have been waiting a very long time for their forever home,” the post read.

Jerad Ryan, who volunteers at the shelter, said although the dogs need to be placed with families who have no other pets, he hopes the event will prove to be a success.

“So, they can be a little bit tougher to find homes for, foster homes, that type of thing. So, we are featuring those dogs in a can and bringing them here, so the public can meet them,” he concluded.