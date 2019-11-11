A nurse is being praised for saving a man’s life in Bremerton, Washington, after she realized he was experiencing cardiac arrest.

When 42-year-old Jeremy McCrimmon decided to make his way back home after a jog near Kitsap Lake this summer, he had no idea what was going to happen in the next few moments.

“I didn’t think much of it, but I do now,” he said during a talk given at Antioch Bible Church in July.

McCrimmon continued:

Little did I know that making that single choice would lead me straight into the hand of my life-saver, my angel on that day. A physical living and breathing messenger from God. It’s like her name, Angela, means. Moments later after a short discussion, I got dizzy and I collapsed. Literally dropping dead. Angela, a registered nurse and CPR trainer, would get her CPR save.

Even though he felt no pain at the time, he was in cardiac arrest and urgently needed medical attention.

“Three blockages that an angiogram would later show were clogging his arteries had conspired to stop his heart,” according to the Kitsap Sun.

However, the Bremerton Fire Department was caught up in other calls and stuck in rush hour traffic, making them unable to reach McCrimmon in time.

That was when Angela Mirador, who is a nurse at an assisted living facility, stepped in.

Mirador said that until that point, she had never used CPR in a real-life situation, but that did not mean she never thought it would happen.

“I had always expected it to happen,” she commented. “And here it was, at home, with nobody around.”

The nurse called 911 and performed CPR.

The compressions kept his blood pumping and oxygen moving through his system, buying precious moments of time and keeping him alive until paramedics could arrive.

When emergency crews got to the scene, they delivered three shocks to his chest using an automated external defibrillator, then inserted an IV with epinephrine and lidocaine.

Even though he showed no signs or symptoms, doctors later diagnosed McCrimmon with a genetic heart disease, according to a GoFundMe page which a family friend set up for his sister.

“It’s extraordinary that I’m alive today,” McCrimmon said while giving a talk Saturday at Seaside Church on Park Avenue.