Restaurant Owner Hires Man with Down Syndrome on the Spot

A young man with Down syndrome got a big surprise when he went looking for a job in Hyde Park, Ohio, this week.

Matthew Castro loves to cook, and his dream is to become a chef. However, an opportunity to learn the trade and earn a paycheck at the same time has been hard to find, according to WKRC.

“Usually, we go through the process of putting in resumes, filling out online applications and it just seems like it’s always a miss for him. They think he’s a great kid, but there’s always a ‘but,’” said his mom, Clair Castro.

But that did not stop Matthew from taking his resume to a new restaurant in Hyde Park Square called Mesa Loca.

Kinjal Desai, the restaurant’s owner, said it only took seconds for him to decide whether Matthew could be part of the team.

“I literally looked at Matt and I asked him one question. I go, ‘Matt what do you like to do?’ And he goes, ‘I love food.’ Hired. Done,” Desai recalled.

Matthew was shocked that he had finally been given the job of his dreams. “He looked at my resume and hired me right on the spot,” he said, adding, “It made me feel welcome, and this place made me feel home.”

The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) website states that individuals with the syndrome “are becoming increasingly integrated into society and community organizations, such as school, health care systems, work forces, and social and recreational activities.”

“More and more Americans are interacting with individuals with Down syndrome, increasing the need for widespread public education and acceptance,” the site concluded.

Now that Matthew has started his new job, he wants others to know that he is no different than everyone else.

“I’m just like other people. I manage Down syndrome really well,” he said.

Matthew also shared the secret to his recent success. “I leave my ego at the door, and I come with a positive attitude.”