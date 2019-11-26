Community members all over North Carolina and around the Internet have raised more than $12,000 for a North Carolina state trooper and Marine Corps veteran battling cancer.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Dawkins, who served as a trooper for 15 years and served as a Marine before his time with North Carolina’s state police force, “was recently diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CCL) and Manta Cell Lymphoma (MCL),” WNCN reported.

Those close to Dawkins say he is a private man who would not seek out help, which is why his friends are hosting the fundraiser for him. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraising page has amassed $12,700 out of a $30,000 goal.

“He needs our help to help offset the staggering costs associated with treatment. Mike just underwent his first round of chemotherapy at Duke hospital and his treatment plan will require him to go for additional rounds every three weeks,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Dawkins’s fellow troopers have also visited him while he was receiving treatment in the hospital for cancer.

.@NCSHP members visit Trooper Mike Dawkins in the hospital while he receives treatment for cancer. Join the entire @NCSHP family as we keep Mike in our thoughts and prayers while he continues the fight to be cancer free! pic.twitter.com/9Q9X2xs31f — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) November 22, 2019

“Join the entire NCSHP family as we keep Mike in our thoughts and prayers while he continues the fight to be cancer-free,” the North Carolina State Highway Patrol tweeted.