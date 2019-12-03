Husband and Wife Die One Day Apart After 68-Year Marriage

A couple who lived together and were married for 68 years died 33 hours apart from each other— and will be laid to rest together on Tuesday.

“They went on their terms,” Brent Johnson, Bob and Corinne Johnson’s youngest son told KARE.

Bob and Corinne always stuck together throughout their life. They grew up within three miles of the dairy farm where they raised seven children together.

The couple still managed to live independently on the dairy farm until about six months ago, when Bob was diagnosed with cancer and Corinne was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

Corinne died first at the age of 87, and Bob soon followed at the age of 88.

Days before her passing, Corinne whispered to her husband, telling him that she loved him.

“When mom passed, they pulled the curtain between the two beds, he just stared at the curtain,” Beth Kinkeade, the Johnson’s daughter, says.

Lora Dennis, the couple’s youngest daughter, said the siblings had worried if one parent had to live without the other parent.

“Their plan was to not have us worry about that,” she said. “I think we all know that they’re in a better place.”

It is not uncommon to hear of stories of couples who have been married a long time passing away within hours of each other. In 2016, a couple married for 74 years died just hours apart from each other, and in July 2019, a couple married for 71 years died just 12 hours apart.