Man Receives 1K Christmas Trees to Make Canes for Fellow Veterans

A veteran in Copperas Cover, Texas, was pleasantly surprised recently when his community stepped up to help him make the lives of his fellow veterans easier.

When Jamie Willis made a cane for his friend, U.S. Army veteran David Garza in 2016, he had no idea it would turn into such a big operation, according to KXXV.

“The whole process, it’s just done off donations. I make the canes myself. Everything’s done out of pocket,” Willis said.

Since that time, he has handcrafted more than 200 canes through his Canes for Veterans Central Texas operation.

Willis recently put out a request for people to donate their Christmas trees instead of throwing them away so he could make them into canes.

He has since received more than 1,000 Christmas trees and the number just keeps growing.

December 27, Willis thanked donors for their generosity on his Facebook page.

“I am overwhelmed by the support and generosity I have received. We have over 1000 trees that have been donated! The kind heartedness and support from all of y’all is very much appreciated!”

Veteran Carl Parkhurst said Willis has a huge heart for the nation’s veterans and will also make one for anyone who needs it, free of charge.

“Reason for it is to help veterans. Jamie doesn’t charge anything for them he gave me mine for free,” he said.

Sunday, Willis shared a photo of some of the Christmas trees and thanked the Home Depot in Killeen for their donation.

“Thank you to the folks at Home Depot in Killeen Texas for donating so many trees we are overwhelmed with excitement and love and appreciate the support and blessings we have received so far. I hope to continue to work with you guys throughout our journey,” the post read.

Willis said he expects to receive about 500 more Christmas tree donations by the end of December.