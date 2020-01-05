California Rescue Swimmers Save Woman Caught in Rip Current

Rescuers saved a woman’s life after she nearly drowned trying to save her dog Thursday in San Mateo County, California.

The 40-year-old woman was visiting Cowell Ranch Beach with her family when her dog suddenly got caught in the icy waves and was pulled into the ocean, according to the Mercury News.

“Attempting to help her furry friend, the woman swam out after the dog; but while the dog made it back to shore, the woman was carried about 200 feet out in the strong surg [sic].”

The San Mateo Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about 11:30 a.m. and officers arrived at the scene to help, along with the county’s Harbor Patrol.

“With the rip current, she just got sucked out,” Sgt. Matt Ken told reporters.

Thankfully, rescuers with the Pillar Point Harbor Crew were able to reach the woman about 15 to 20 minutes after she was swept away and bring her back to shore, according to the Half Moon Bay Review.

The report continued:

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the Coastside until 9 p.m. on Thursday. Ocean conditions may result in large breaking waves capable of pulling swimmers and surfers out to sea and can wash bystanders off beaches and rocks. Swell heights are estimated at 11 to 14 feet, with some locations exceeding 25 feet.

Following the incident, the woman was transported to a local hospital and observed for signs of hypothermia. However, she did not sustain any major injuries and neither did her dog.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation website warned people to exercise caution when visiting some of the state’s beaches.

“Large surf, cold water temperatures, backwash, sudden drop-offs, pounding shorebreak, and dangerous rip currents can turn what seem like safe activities such as playing near the surf line, wading, or climbing on rock outcroppings, deadly.”

“Be cautious at all times, especially when swimming at unguarded beaches. If in doubt, don’t go out!” the site concluded.