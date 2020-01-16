Anonymous Donor Buys Headstone for Mom Grieving Daughter’s Loss

A mother grieving the loss of her daughter and grandchild recently received an unexpected gift from a stranger in Decatur, Illinois.

When Jaime Crowe’s 19-year-old daughter, Mariah Astramsky, and her baby passed away more than two years ago, the family created a makeshift memorial to mark their grave because they could not afford to buy a proper headstone, according to WAND.

“She went to be with our Lord on Saturday, September 2, 2017. She was engaged to the love of her life, Jeffrey ‘Jeffy’ Kessinger. She was his angel and the love of his life,” Astramsky’s obituary read.

While the family worked to try and gather enough money for a headstone, those visiting the grounds of Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery stepped on the plot unknowingly which pained Crowe.

However, when a kind-hearted person saw what was happening to the young woman’s grave, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

The anonymous individual called the funeral home and said they wanted to buy a headstone for Mariah’s family to place on the site.

Tuesday, family members gathered around as the beautiful headstone was installed on the plot.

“Now she has a place, she has a true place that’s marked for her and the baby,” Crowe said, adding, “It’s an amazing, wonderful (and) beautiful gift.”

The family contacted the local news station to hopefully get a message to the anonymous donor and said they now have closure because of what that person did for them and their two loved ones.

“This is about the only way we’re going to be able to say ‘thank you’ (from the) bottom of our hearts, me and my family,” Crowe said.

“Thank you, thank you for what you done for us. It filled a hole in my heart (and) a gap that could never be filled otherwise.”