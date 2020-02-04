Woman Dials 911 with Her Toes After Car Crushes Hands

A woman used her toes to call for help Sunday after her hands were broken while trying to change a flat tire in Colleton County, South Carolina.

“A 54 year old Charlotte NC woman used some innovative thinking after her hands were crushed and she became trapped while changing a tire on a dark section of I-95 near the 68 mile marker NB Sunday evening 02-February,” the Colleton County Fire-Rescue’s (CCFR) website said.

“She removed the flat tire and was replacing it with the spare, when the jack slipped causing the car to fall, crushing both of her hands between the tire and the fender. She was trapped alone on the side of the dark Interstate, experiencing excruciating pain,” the statement read.

For the next 35 minutes, the woman worked to dial 911 with her toes after slipping off her shoe, according to WCSC.

Once she advised the dispatcher of her situation, CCFR crews arrived a few minutes later to free her.

The statement continued:

They used a prybar without success and then deflated the tire to remove the air, however the car just dropped as the tire deflated. Using the prybar, they were able to free one hand. Engine 26 arrived a short time later and the crew deployed a Holmatro Hydraulic Spreader to lift the car. This freed her other hand.

The woman later told responders she had been trapped underneath the vehicle for about 45 minutes.

“She suffered severe damage to both hands and all fingers,” the statement noted.

Following her rescue, paramedics treated her injuries and gave her pain medications. She was then transported to nearby Trident Hospital for further evaluation.

Her condition is not currently known, according to the New York Post.

