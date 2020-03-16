A Connecticut man celebrated his 67th wedding anniversary standing outside his wife’s nursing home on Saturday.

The couple is not allowed to visit each other because of quarantine measures imposed by the facility to prevent the spread of coronavirus, NBC Connecticut reported.

Because of coronavirus concerns, Bob could not go inside the nursing home to visit his wife, Nancy. But that did not stop him from marking their special day.

Bob took a sign to the nursing home that read, “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary,” and held it up so his wife could see it from her room.

Nancy responded to her husband’s act of kindness by waving and blowing kisses from her room on the second floor of the facility.

“It makes me feel bad because I want her down with me, and I know she can’t be,” Bob said.

Bob and Nancy’s daughter Laura says she is inspired by her parents’ marriage and has learned a lot from their experiences.

“They have always been an inspiration to us, and I think just seeing every year go by that they still express it in some way on their anniversary,” Laura told NBC Connecticut.

Laura added that this is the first anniversary where the couple has been apart. Bob visited his wife at the facility daily before the quarantine measures were imposed.

Connecticut’s governor recently imposed strict limits on who can visit nursing homes for 30 days because of the coronavirus and how it impacts the elderly, and New York has recently implemented similar bans on visitors due to the coronavirus.