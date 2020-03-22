Police Break Up Two House Parties During Chicago’s Stay-at-Home Order

Police officers in Chicago broke up at least two house parties on Saturday night shortly after the city’s stay-at-home order went into effect.

The stay-at-home order was put into effect to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but dozens of people inside a home in the Noble Square Neighborhood defied those orders, CBS Chicago reported.

A woman leaving the party said around 30 people attended, and the crowd was mainly comprised of family and friends.

Not too long after the police responded to that call, they received a call about another large gathering in an apartment building in the Austin neighborhood.

Two of the men leaving the party were wearing face masks for their protection.

No one was arrested or cited for attending the parties, but all groups were asked to leave, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been urging Americans to obey the stay-at-home order during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The stay-at-home order is an opportunity for the rest of us to do our part to protect the people who are on the front lines of this fight and the people who are most vulnerable to its consequences,” Pritzker said at his daily briefing Saturday. “I ask you to help them out by simply staying at home.”

The Illinois stay-at-home order went into effect statewide at 5 p.m. on Saturday.