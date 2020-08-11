Grandmother with 88 Great-Grandchildren Celebrates 100th Birthday

A North Carolina woman with 173 descendants celebrated her 100th birthday over the weekend.

Julia Lee Kelley has five children, 30 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren, 49 great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great grandchild in her family, WTVD reported.

Kelley’s family usually holds a big family reunion around this time of year. However, because of the recent pandemic, that reunion was turned into a drive-thru 100th birthday celebration for Kelley.

Kelley is not the only one to celebrate turning 100 recently. A couple married for 80 years celebrated their 100th birthdays together with family and friends over the weekend.

And in April 2020, an Ohio World War II veteran celebrated turning 100 with a car parade put on by his town.