Michigan Woman Found Alive in Funeral Home After Being Declared Dead

An unnamed Michigan woman was discovered breathing on Sunday morning at the Detroit funeral home in which she was interred.

The as-yet unidentified Southfield resident was discovered unresponsive in her home at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. Paramedics on the scene reported 30 minutes of failed attempts to resuscitate the woman before giving up. The Southfield Fire Department released a statement to local news channel WDIV-TV explaining:

At 7:34 a.m. on August 23, 2020, Southfield Fire Department paramedics arrived at a home in Southfield on a call for an unresponsive female. When paramedics arrived, they found a 20-year-old who was not breathing. The paramedics performed CPR and other life reviving methods for 30 minutes.

“Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life” the statement said. The results were transferred to the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office, where she was officially declared dead.

Her family was contacted, and she was subsequently sent to the James H. Cole Home for Funerals in Detroit. Sad, but routine — if the story had ended there. But upon her arrival, staff at the funeral home confirmed that the woman was, in fact, breathing.

The Southfield Fire Department has declined further comment until another statement can be issued. Personal information will not be released out of respect for the woman and her family. No information on her status was forthcoming at the time of this writing.