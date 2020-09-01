A U.S. Army veteran will soon move into his new home thanks to a nonprofit group and two building companies in Georgetown, Texas.

Sgt. Kristopher Biggs served in the military for seven years and was deployed to Iraq twice during that time, according to KVUE.

“During his second tour, Sgt. Biggs was injured in an explosion that rendered him unconscious, leading to traumatic brain and leg damage. He spent many years working to salvage his leg before it was ultimately amputated,” the article said.

To honor his service to the nation, Perry Homes, Building Homes for Heroes (BHH), and Hillwood Communities joined forces to build a house specially suited to Biggs and his family.

Crews broke ground Thursday morning at the home’s site in the Wolf Ranch community.

“Perry Homes greatly values the sacrifice our servicemen and women make every day in this country, and around the world. They represent one of our core ‘Champion Charities,'” said Chris Little of Perry Homes.

“We are also excited to partner with Building Homes for Heroes and Hillwood Communities to give back to this dedicated veteran, and hope it allows this hero to have a more comfortable, personalized living experience in his new home,” Little added.

On Twitter Friday, BHH shared photos of the groundbreaking celebration:

Yesterday we celebrated the groundbreaking of a new home for @USArmy Sgt. Kristopher Biggs! Thank you @perryhomes as @HillwoodComm for hosting such a beautiful event! With their support and that of @theShopForward, this promises to be an immaculate home for the Biggs family Ἶ🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4FST97Ka3u — BHH (@helpbhh) August 28, 2020

The nonprofit’s website said it was “strongly committed to rebuilding lives and supporting the brave men and women who were injured while serving the country during the time of the wars in Iraq or Afghanistan,” adding that it built or modified homes and gave them mortgage-free to veterans and their families.

“It’s our honor to support the men and women who have loyally and courageously served our country,” the site continued.

At the ceremony Thursday, Biggs, a purple heart recipient, said he was “beyond grateful” for the gift of a specialized home that will feature an adapted primary bathroom shower, custom kitchen cabinetry, and wider hallways.

“I can’t wait to sit outside on the outdoor patio and grill up some Texas barbecue with my neighbors. I know I’ll feel right at home here in Georgetown,” he concluded.