WATCH: Teen with Special Needs Adopts Kitten with Same Condition

A kitten with special needs recently found her forever home with a loving family in Harford County, Maryland.

Twinkle Toes was born with pectus excavatum, a deformity that results in a “horizontal narrowing of the chest, primarily on the posterior side,” according to PetMD.com.

However, when the Cromwell family visited the Humane Society of Harford County looking for a cat to call their own, they realized she was their perfect match.

“Then we came across a cat at the humane society that had the same medical condition as me. That’s when we knew this was going to be a good cat,” teenager Cris Cromwell told WMAR.

The Humane Society of Harford County’s mission was to promote “the humane treatment of homeless, stray and abandoned animals by providing shelter, care, adoptions and community education.”

Its website said employees and volunteers give animals all the food, shelter, warmth, medical care, and attention they need.

Following her adoption, Twinkle Toes was renamed Tabby and settled in with her new family very nicely. Cris said he hoped his story would inspire those looking to adopt a pet to consider one with special needs.

A similar event took place in Michigan September 3 when two-year-old Bentley Boyers, who was born with a cleft lip, adopted a puppy with the same condition, according to Breitbart News.

“To see him have something in common with a puppy means a lot, because he can grow up and understand that him and his puppy both have something that they can share in common,” Bentley’s mom, Ashley, commented.

The Jackson County Animal Shelter said it was hard for the staff members to put into words how much the adoption meant to them.

“They instantly loved each other. We wish many years of joy as this special pair grow up together!” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.