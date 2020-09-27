Leftists would applaud Judge Amy Coney Barrett if she had had several abortions, a conservative activist said Saturday outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.

“I mean let’s be honest, if she had had multiple abortions, they’d be praising her. She has multiple children and they’re tearing her down,” Young Women for America National Director Annabelle Rutledge told Breitbart News.

She continued:

If the worst thing you can say about someone is that she has seven children and adopted two of them from Haiti and one of them has disabilities and she is this amazing career woman who does it all at the same time, if that’s the worst thing you have to say about this woman, we know that you’re not for women, you’re for an agenda. And it’s become blatantly obvious at this point. We already saw it with Kavanaugh, we saw this movement really hijack women and they’re gonna do it again.

In the Rose Garden on Saturday, President Trump formally nominated Judge Barrett to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away September 18.

“She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials, and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution,” the president said of Barrett.

Everyone knew the left opposed Judge Barrett because she is prolife, has faith, and cares about her family, Grassroots Director for Heritage Action for America Janae Stracke told Breitbart News.

“So they will stoop to no low to attack her for any reason possible which really only just exposes their hypocrisy and that they aren’t really for women, they’re for abortion,” she explained.

Barrett is a “true constitutionalist” and as the left begins attacking her, Americans knew what was happening, she noted, adding they would say whatever they needed to say to tear her down.

“And if they want to say that Amy is not for women or that there’s a patriarchal something from her faith, I think it’s clear that she’s been very successful,” Stracke said, and explained that Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court was an accomplishment that inspired all women.