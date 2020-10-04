Police: Two College Students Fall from Rooftop While Taking Selfies

Two university students were hospitalized after they fell from a four-story rooftop in Philadelphia while taking selfies on Saturday.

“Police were called to an off-campus apartment around 2 a.m. where several Temple University students were attending a party and gathered on the rooftop,” according to ABC 13.

Authorities said the two 19-year-old girls were taking selfies when they fell from the roof and landed on a back alley sidewalk.

“One was listed in critical but stable condition with multiple injuries at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. The other was in stable condition at Temple Medical Center with leg and ankle injuries,” according to WPXI.

The building’s management company explained that the rooftop has a deck with a parapet wall and railings. However, students who have been there before said it was not safe.

“There’s not enough room blocking you from falling off, so if you’re drinking and you run right into it, it’s really easy to slip right off because it only comes to like a little halfway between your knee and hip,” Arnav Johri told reporters.

The incident was not the first time a Temple University student has fallen from a rooftop while attending a party, according to ABC News.

“In 2013, 19-year-old freshman, Ali Fausnaught, was at a rooftop party just blocks away from where this latest incident occurred and tripped over a 10-inch ledge around the roof of the building and fell three floors to her death,” the report said.

Residents noted that students have continued to party despite concerns about the coronavirus.

“You always get the young adults who are still children at heart, and they have no fear,” neighbor Ada Banks said, adding, “Just hope that someone learns from their example not to be on the roof. It happens all the time.”

Temple Police were investigating the incident with assistance from the Philadelphia Police Department, according to ABC 13.